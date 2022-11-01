Company Directory
ANZ
ANZ Salaries

ANZ's salary ranges from $8,937 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $164,797 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ANZ. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $75.1K
Software Engineer $86.3K
Senior Software Engineer $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $77.4K
Data Analyst
Median $87.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Manager
Median $106K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $165K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $68.9K
Business Operations
$8.9K
Business Analyst
$85.3K
Customer Service
$35.7K
Financial Analyst
$40.1K
Human Resources
$54K
Investment Banker
$45.5K
Marketing
$73.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$92.6K
Product Designer
$101K
Program Manager
$144K
Sales
$137K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$71.4K
Solution Architect
$34.5K
Total Rewards
$58.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ANZ is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $164,797. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ANZ is $76,239.

Other Resources