Aflac Salaries

Aflac's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $302,504 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Aflac. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Administrative Assistant
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$303K
Human Resources
$54.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Information Technologist (IT)
$101K
Software Engineer
$103K
Software Engineering Manager
$156K
The highest paying role reported at Aflac is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $302,504. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Aflac is $101,505.

