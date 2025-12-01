Project Manager compensation in United States at Affirm totals $206K per year for L7. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
