Affirm
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Affirm Project Manager Salaries

Project Manager compensation in United States at Affirm totals $206K per year for L7. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$217K - $263K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$200K$217K$263K$280K
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$206K
$173K
$33K
$0
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Affirm in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $279,560. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Affirm for the Project Manager role in United States is $200,030.

