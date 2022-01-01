Company Directory
Upstart Salaries

Upstart's salary ranges from $142,572 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $448,833 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Upstart. Last updated: 11/16/2025

Software Engineer
L3 $145K
L4 $238K
L5 $324K
L6 $449K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
L3 $190K
L4 $289K
L5 $320K
Software Engineering Manager
Engineering Manager $343K
Senior Engineering Manager $365K

Product Manager
L5 $339K
L6 $438K
Data Science Manager
Median $438K
Data Analyst
Median $165K
Financial Analyst
Median $200K
Recruiter
Median $210K
Business Analyst
$189K
Human Resources
$279K
Product Designer
$143K
Programme Manager
$194K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$185K
Technical Program Manager
$344K
Venture Capitalist
$279K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Upstart, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Upstart is Software Engineer at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $448,833. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Upstart is $279,353.

