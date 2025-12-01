Data Analyst compensation in United States at Affirm ranges from $132K per year for L4 to $191K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $202K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Affirm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$132K
$122K
$10.8K
$0
L5
$191K
$159K
$32.4K
$0
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-YR (12.50% quarterly)
50% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% quarterly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Affirm, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
