3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Salaries

3Pillar Global's salary ranges from $46,892 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in Guatemala at the low-end to $217,905 for a Customer Success in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 3Pillar Global. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $47.9K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Customer Success
$218K
Product Designer
$164K

Product Manager
$46.9K
Project Manager
$51.1K
Sales
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$60.4K
Technical Program Manager
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at 3Pillar Global is Customer Success at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global is $70,384.

