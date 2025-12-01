Company Directory
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Guatemala at 3Pillar Global ranges from GTQ 303K to GTQ 415K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3Pillar Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$42.9K - $50.9K
Guatemala
Common Range
Possible Range
$39.6K$42.9K$50.9K$54.2K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at 3Pillar Global?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at 3Pillar Global in Guatemala sits at a yearly total compensation of GTQ 415,252. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global for the Product Manager role in Guatemala is GTQ 303,314.

Other Resources

