The average Programme Manager total compensation in India at 3Pillar Global ranges from ₹5.45M to ₹7.44M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for 3Pillar Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

$66.6K - $80.6K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
$62.2K$66.6K$80.6K$84.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at 3Pillar Global?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programme Manager at 3Pillar Global in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,438,817. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 3Pillar Global for the Programme Manager role in India is ₹5,450,857.

Other Resources

