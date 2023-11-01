Company Directory
2degrees Salaries

2degrees's salary ranges from $42,587 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $100,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of 2degrees. Last updated: 9/7/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$42.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.3K
Product Manager
$100K

Software Engineer
$80.2K
FAQ

Le poste le mieux rémunéré rapporté chez 2degrees est Chef de Produit at the Common Range Average level avec une rémunération totale annuelle de $100,500. Cela inclut le salaire de base ainsi que toute rémunération en actions et bonus potentiels.
La rémunération totale annuelle médiane rapportée chez 2degrees est de $87,256.

