Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Prudential Financial κυμαίνεται από $37,332 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Πωλήσεις στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $241,200 για έναν Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Prudential Financial. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/28/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Ποσοτικός Προγραμματιστής

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Αναλογιστής
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
Median $80K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
Median $100K
Μάρκετινγκ
Median $165K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $178K
Διευθυντής Έργων
Median $130K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
Median $210K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$110K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$101K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$161K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
$118K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$177K
Επενδυτικός Τραπεζίτης
$226K
Νομικά
$166K
Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ
$241K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
Median $132K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
Median $122K
Πωλήσεις
$37.3K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
$104K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$117K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$199K
Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου
$109K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Prudential Financial είναι Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $241,200. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Prudential Financial είναι $131,417.

