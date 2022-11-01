Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Bank of Ireland Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Bank of Ireland κυμαίνεται από $44,957 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $93,083 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Bank of Ireland. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/17/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $93.1K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
Median $63K
Λογιστής
$61.7K

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$45K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$68.2K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$70.4K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$73.2K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$83.1K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$72.3K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Bank of Ireland είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $93,083. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Bank of Ireland είναι $70,444.

