Das mittlere Risikokapitalgeber-Vergütungspaket in United States bei McKinsey beläuft sich auf $218K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
McKinsey
Associate
Los Angeles, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$218K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Risikokapitalgeber bei McKinsey in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $240,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei McKinsey für die Position Risikokapitalgeber in United States beträgt $220,000.

