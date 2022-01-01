Unternehmensverzeichnis
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Gehälter

Balyasny Asset Management L.P.'s Gehaltsbereich reicht von $159,200 in Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Data Scientist am unteren Ende bis $1,281,375 für einen Investmentbanker am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehälter von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 8/25/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend-Softwareingenieur

Full-Stack-Softwareingenieur

Quantitativer Entwickler

Finanzanalyst
Median $235K
Datenanalyst
$251K

Data Scientist
$159K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$293K
Investmentbanker
$1.28M
Produktmanager
$371K
Software Engineering Manager
$492K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is Investmentbanker at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $1,281,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Balyasny Asset Management L.P. is $271,890.

Andere Ressourcen