Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei ExxonMobil reicht von $115K pro year für CL22 bis $247K pro year für CL27. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $127K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ExxonMobils Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/26/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
CL22
$115K
$115K
$0
$0
CL23
$110K
$110K
$0
$0
CL24
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
CL25
$130K
$130K
$0
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***