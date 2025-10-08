Die Cloud Security Architect-Vergütung in United States bei Dropbox reicht von $280K pro year für IC2 bis $621K pro year für IC5. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dropboxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$280K
$178K
$85.6K
$16K
IC3
$365K
$210K
$123K
$31.6K
IC4
$398K
$216K
$129K
$52.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Dropbox unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)