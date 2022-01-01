Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $100 per month

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Sick Time Unlimited

Company Phones Offered by employer

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $2,000 matched

On-Site Fitness Classes Offered by employer

Transport allowance Offered by employer

Gym Discount Offered by employer

Employee Discount Offered by employer

Fertility Assistance Egg Freezing

Health Savings Account (HSA) $233 per month contributed by employer

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Immigration Assistance Offered by employer

Sabbatical Offered by employer

Custom Work Station Offered by employer

Learning and Development Offered by employer

Free Breakfast 5 days a week

Military Leave Offered by employer

Relocation Bonus Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Pet Insurance Offered by employer

Health Insurance Offered by Anthem (PPO or HSA) or Kaiser HMO (CA and HI only)

Dental Insurance Offered by Guardian Dental

Vision Insurance Offered by Guardian VSP. $250/y for frames or lenses

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance 2x base salary up to $1M

Disability Insurance STD 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD 60% up to $15,000/m

Adoption Assistance Reimbursement up to $25,000 per child / $50,000 lifetime

Volunteer Time Off Offered by employer

401k 100% match on employee's contribution up to $6,000 100% match on employee’s contribution up to $6000. $1500 disbursed per quarter with true-up at the end of the year if you miss any matches.

Remote Work Remote-first

Phone Bill Reimbursement $145 per month. Combined for both internet and phone bill reimbursement.

Mega Backdoor Roth IRA Up to $23,000 / year for under 50 years old and up to $30,500 / year for 50+.

Unique Perk Internet Reimbursement - Up to $45/m

Unique Perk Perks Allowance - Up to $5,000/y on wellness, caregiver support, productivity, ergonomics, learning, groceries and more.