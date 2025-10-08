Die Data Architect-Vergütung in United States bei Dropbox reicht von $300K pro year für IC2 bis $336K pro year für IC4. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Dropboxs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$300K
$193K
$84.4K
$22.2K
IC3
$257K
$167K
$65.3K
$24.3K
IC4
$336K
$192K
$123K
$21K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Dropbox unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)