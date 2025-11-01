Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in United States bei Databricks reicht von $218K pro year für L3 bis $474K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $312K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
$218K
$137K
$43.7K
$37.3K
L4
$271K
$157K
$73.8K
$40K
L5
$341K
$178K
$121K
$41.7K
L6
$358K
$196K
$115K
$47.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)