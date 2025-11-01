Unternehmensverzeichnis
Databricks
Databricks Lösungsarchitekt Gehälter

Die Lösungsarchitekt-Vergütung in United States bei Databricks reicht von $218K pro year für L3 bis $474K pro year für L7. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $312K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Databrickss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L3
Solution Architect
$218K
$137K
$43.7K
$37.3K
L4
$271K
$157K
$73.8K
$40K
L5
Senior Solution Architect
$341K
$178K
$121K
$41.7K
L6
Staff Solution Architect
$358K
$196K
$115K
$47.6K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Databricks unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Lösungsarchitekt bei Databricks in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $474,055. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Databricks für die Position Lösungsarchitekt in United States beträgt $312,000.

