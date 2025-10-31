Unternehmensverzeichnis
Capital One
Capital One Marketing-Operations Gehälter

Das mittlere Marketing-Operations-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Capital One beläuft sich auf $96K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Capital Ones Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Capital One
Marketing Operations
Plano, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$96K
Stufe
Principal Associate
Grundgehalt
$96K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
11 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
15 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Capital One?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.3%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
Options

Bei Capital One unterliegen Options einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Marketing-Operations bei Capital One in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $256,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Capital One für die Position Marketing-Operations in United States beträgt $104,000.

