Unternehmensverzeichnis
Alloy
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Produktmanager

  • Alle Produktmanager-Gehälter

Alloy Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Alloy beläuft sich auf $173K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Alloys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/21/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Alloy
Senior Product Manager
hidden
Gesamt pro Jahr
$173K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
$173K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Alloy?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Alloy unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Produktmanager Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Alloy in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $108,480. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Alloy für die Position Produktmanager in Canada beträgt $108,480.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Alloy gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  • LEK
  • USAA
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Vanguard
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen