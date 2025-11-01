Virksomhedsoversigt
First Citizens Bank
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataanalytiker

  • Alle Dataanalytiker Lønninger

First Citizens Bank Dataanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in United States hos First Citizens Bank udgør i alt $170K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for First Citizens Bank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
First Citizens Bank
Senior Risk Analyst
Raleigh, NC
Total per år
$170K
Niveau
P5
Grundløn
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos First Citizens Bank?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Dataanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos First Citizens Bank in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $207,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos First Citizens Bank for Dataanalytiker rollen in United States er $170,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for First Citizens Bank

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Dropbox
  • PayPal
  • Google
  • Square
  • Roblox
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer