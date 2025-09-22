Virksomhedsoversigt
Australian Government
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Australia hos Australian Government udgør i alt A$94.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Australian Government's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Australian Government
Research Scientist
Adelaide, SA, Australia
Total per år
A$94.9K
Niveau
APS6
Grundløn
A$94.9K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Australian Government in Australia sits at a yearly total compensation of A$128,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Australian Government for the Software Ingeniør role in Australia is A$94,896.

