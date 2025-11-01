Kompenzace Manažer softwarového inženýrství in United States ve společnosti Grainger se pohybuje od $264K year pro Senior Software Engineering Manager do $340K year pro Director. Mediánový yearní kompenzační balíček in United States činí celkem $230K. Zobrazit rozpis základního platu, akcií a bonusů pro celkové kompenzační balíčky společnosti Grainger. Naposledy aktualizováno: 11/1/2025
Název úrovně
Celkem
Základní
Akcie
Bonus
Software Engineering Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineering Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$264K
$210K
$14.5K
$39K
Director
$340K
$248K
$30K
$62.5K
Společnost
Název pozice
Roky praxe
Celková kompenzace
|Žádné platy nenalezeny
