Creditas
Creditas Platy

Rozsah platů Creditas se pohybuje od $42,915 v celkové kompenzaci ročně pro Technický manažer programu na spodním konci do $114,447 pro Produktový manažer na horním konci. Levels.fyi shromažďuje anonymní a ověřené platy od současných a bývalých zaměstnanců společnosti Creditas. Naposledy aktualizováno: 8/24/2025

$160K

Softwarový inženýr
Median $47.5K

Backend softwarový inženýr

Produktový manažer
$114K
Technický manažer programu
$42.9K

Chybí vaše pozice?

Hledejte všechny platy na naší stránce s kompenzacemi nebo přidejte svůj plat abyste pomohli odemknout stránku.


Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti Creditas je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $114,447. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti Creditas je $47,491.

Další zdroje