Zerion
    At Zerion, we are on a mission to empower more people around the world with efficient, transparent, and censorship-resistant financial services. We do this by building applications, tools, and infrastructure enabling any smartphone holder, anywhere in the world, to build and manage their decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolios. The company was founded in 2016 by a technical team of crypto-native builders who sought to change the way centralized financial services work, primarily driven by experiencing the lack of financial opportunity within their countries.Zerion has grown to become one of the most popular DeFi interfaces in the world. Since inception, Zerion has processed over $1 billion in transaction volume and serves more than 200K monthly active users from over 150 countries.It has attracted significant investment from experienced investors such as Mosaic Ventures (investors in Alibaba Group and Pinterest), Lightspeed Ventures (investors in Snapchat), Placeholder Ventures, DeFi Alliance Fund, Continue Capital, DCG, and G1 Ventures amongst others. In 2019 and 2020, Zerion was awarded with the ‘best crypto UX/UI’ awards at DevCon Osaka 5 and London-based City AM’s inaugural Crypto AM awards respectively.

    https://zerion.io
    2016
    45
    $1M-$10M
