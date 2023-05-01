← Company Directory
ZenHub
ZenHub Salaries

ZenHub's salary ranges from $74,370 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $112,700 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ZenHub. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Product Designer
$113K
Software Engineer
$74.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ZenHub is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $112,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ZenHub is $93,535.

