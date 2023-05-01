Zeitview is a Santa Monica-based company that builds advanced inspection software for global customers in energy and infrastructure. Their software delivers fast, accurate insights, lowers costs, and improves asset performance and longevity. They partner with customers to achieve flexible, long-term solutions across multiple asset classes and serve customers in various industries, including solar, wind, insurance, construction, roofing, real estate, and critical infrastructure. Zeitview is trusted by the largest enterprises in the world and is active in over 60 countries.