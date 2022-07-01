← Company Directory
Zantech IT Services
Top Insights
    • About

    Zantech was founded in 2007, by Zia Islam with the vision of building an organization, highly skilled at developing technology-oriented solutions for information systems requirements, for Federal Government customers. Zantech was created based on high quality standards, integrating lessons learned from GM as well as incorporating CMMI ML3 DEV and Six Sigma methodologies for quality and adaptive agile principles for efficient, timely performance. In this way, Zantech is taking the rigorous methodologies that are used in commercial sectors and applies them to reduce waste while improving accuracy and efficiency in our government contracts. Our focus on continuous process improvement has guided Zantech to ensure that we have consistent, reliable service across all geographic sites while recognizing and meeting the specific requirements. Zantech is one of the fastest-growing IT solutions and business strategy Government Contracting firms. We apply state-of-the-art methodologies to develop total systems solutions that meet mission-critical requirements and develops customer-specific solutions for enterprise information systems. Zantech has successfully executed more than 75 prime contracts with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, NASA, and many other Federal departments and agencies.Zantech provides high quality, cost effective, state-of-the-art holistic solutions to satisfy and exceed customer requirements. Zantech is focused on providing “Outstanding Performance…Always” to our customers.

    http://www.zantechit.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

