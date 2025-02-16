← Company Directory
Yara International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Yara International Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at Yara International totals €74.5K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Yara International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Yara International
Data Scientist
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€74.5K
Level
-
Base
€69.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€5.1K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Yara International?

€149K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.9K+ (sometimes €279K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Yara International in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €82,146. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yara International for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €74,302.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yara International

Related Companies

  • Coinbase
  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources