← Company Directory
Xencor
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Xencor that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Xencor is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab, Ultomiris, and Monjuvi. The company is also developing Plamotamab, Vudalimab, Tidutamab, XmAb306, XmAb104, XmAb841, XmAb564, AMG 509, XmAb819, and Novartis XmAb. Xencor is also developing VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-7832, and BMS-986414 + BMS-986413 to treat hepatitis B virus infection, influenza A, COVID-19, and Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression.

    http://xencor.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    254
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Xencor

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • DoorDash
    • Lyft
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources