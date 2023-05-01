Xencor is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab, Ultomiris, and Monjuvi. The company is also developing Plamotamab, Vudalimab, Tidutamab, XmAb306, XmAb104, XmAb841, XmAb564, AMG 509, XmAb819, and Novartis XmAb. Xencor is also developing VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-7832, and BMS-986414 + BMS-986413 to treat hepatitis B virus infection, influenza A, COVID-19, and Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression.