← Company Directory
Work & Co
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Work & Co Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Work & Co totals $130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Work & Co's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Work & Co
Product Designer
New York, NY
Total per year
$130K
Level
-
Base
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Work & Co?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Work & Co in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $265,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Work & Co for the Product Designer role in United States is $130,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Work & Co

Related Companies

  • Figma
  • Liftoff Mobile
  • Glassdoor
  • Niantic
  • Attentive
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources