Woodson Center
    The Woodson Center is a non-profit organization founded in 1981 that helps low-income neighborhoods address community problems. They provide training and support to community and faith-based organizations, evaluate their experiences for public policy, and aim to transform lives and troubled neighborhoods. Their programs include youth violence reduction, scholarship awards, leadership training, and technical assistance. They have trained over 2,600 leaders in 39 states. The Center addresses societal issues such as community development, criminal justice, education, homelessness, faith-based initiatives, entrepreneurship, healthy futures, and veterans/military needs.

    https://woodsoncenter.org
    1981
    31
    $1M-$10M
