Wonolo Salaries

Wonolo's salary ranges from $63,615 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $326,625 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wonolo. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$108K
Product Designer
$144K
Product Manager
$327K
Program Manager
$206K
Recruiter
$144K
Sales
$77.2K
Software Engineer
$63.6K
UX Researcher
$125K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wonolo is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $326,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wonolo is $134,579.

