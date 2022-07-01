← Company Directory
Wold Architects and Engineers
    Wold Architects and Engineers, is a full-service planning, architecture and engineering firm with corporate headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota and regional offices in the Chicago, Illinois area, and Denver, Colorado. Wold Architects and Engineers is a dynamic growth-oriented company providing a wide range of services for its predominately public-sector clients, including troubleshooting and problem solving for existing facility issues and new facility design. Typical new construction projects include K-12 public schools, higher education, courthouses, public offices, fire and police stations, city halls, law enforcement centers and correctional facilities, hospitals, clinics, and senior living.Our goal is to foster long-term relationships, both with our employees and with our clients. Through "real-world"​ design responsibility, regular mentoring, and continued development, you can design your own future. Your opportunity for experience on a wide variety of project types is unlimited. Your potential is always nurtured.

    http://www.woldae.com
    1968
    300
    $10M-$50M
