Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Israel at Wix.com ranges from ₪521K per year for L3 to ₪458K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Israel package totals ₪485K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Wix.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L2
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
L3
₪521K
₪455K
₪65.8K
₪0
L4
₪458K
₪395K
₪38.9K
₪24.4K
L5
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
At Wix.com, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)