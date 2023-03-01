← Company Directory
Wise Systems
Wise Systems Salaries

Wise Systems's salary ranges from $97,440 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $191,538 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Wise Systems. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $97.4K
Product Manager
$192K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Wise Systems is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $191,538. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Wise Systems is $144,489.

