WellSky
    • About

    WellSky is a technology company advancing human wellness worldwide. Our software and professional services address the continuum of health and social care — helping businesses, organizations, and communities solve tough challenges, improve collaboration for growth, and achieve better outcomes through predictive insights that only WellSky solutions can provide. WellSky serves more than 20,000 client sites around the world — including the largest hospital systems, blood banks and labs, home health and hospice franchises, government agencies, and human services organizations. Informed by 40 years of providing software and expertise, WellSky anticipates providers’ needs and innovates relentlessly to help people thrive. Our purpose is to empower care heroes with technology for good, so that together, we can realize care’s potential and maintain a healthy, flourishing world.

    https://wellsky.com
    Website
    1980
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

