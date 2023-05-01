Wealth Enhancement Group was founded in 1997 by four advisors who wanted to provide comprehensive financial guidance to clients. The Roundtable™ team of specialists and advisors in six core areas of wealth management, paired with the 3-step UniFi™ process, helps ensure clients' financial lives are organized, comprehensive, and straightforward. Securities are offered through LPL Financial, and advisory services are offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.