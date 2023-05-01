← Company Directory
Waters Corporation
    Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions through two segments, Waters and TA, in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products. It also offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments and software-based products that interface with its instruments. Its products are used by life science, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

    http://www.waters.com
    Website
    1958
    Year Founded
    7,800
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

