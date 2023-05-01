← Company Directory
Waterlogic
Top Insights
    Waterlogic is a global company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and services drinking water dispensers for various environments. They offer a range of solutions, including freestanding, countertop, and integrated dispensers, bottle filling stations, fountains, and boilers. Waterlogic is committed to delivering high-quality water in a safe and sustainable way, using proprietary technologies. With subsidiaries in 23 countries and a global distribution network in over 50 countries, Waterlogic is the only water dispenser provider that can meet the needs of global customers. Their mission is to provide access to the best drinking water solutions in a safe and environmentally-sustainable way.

    waterlogic.com
    1992
    3,001
    $250M-$500M
