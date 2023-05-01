← Company Directory
WASH Multifamily Laundry Systems
    WASH provides laundry room management services to apartment owners, property managers, and college administrators. They offer innovative technology, reliable service, and a focus on sustainability. Their digital solutions provide convenient payment and service options to residents while also providing real-time data and automation to empower management decisions. WASH has been in business for 75 years and prides itself on its responsive service and long-standing partnerships with customers. Their sustainable business practices have kept them in business and positioned them for the future.

    wash.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

