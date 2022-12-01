← Company Directory
Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Salaries

Warner Bros. Discovery's salary ranges from $30,447 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer in Poland at the low-end to $442,200 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Warner Bros. Discovery. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $143K
Software Engineer II $165K
Senior Software Engineer $207K
Staff Software Engineer $316K
Senior Staff Software Engineer $289K

Analytics Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager II $136K
Senior Product Manager $212K
Staff Product Manager $261K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $360K

Data Scientist
Data Scientist I $124K
Senior Data Scientist $226K
Technical Program Manager
Senior Technical Program Manager $220K
Staff Technical Program Manager $327K
Marketing
Median $117K
Recruiter
Median $130K

Technical Recruiter

Data Science Manager
Median $256K
Business Analyst
Median $165K
Financial Analyst
Median $132K
Business Operations Manager
$105K
Business Development
$192K
Data Analyst
$167K
Graphic Designer
$30.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$149K
Management Consultant
$188K
Marketing Operations
$68.1K
Product Designer
$39.4K
Program Manager
$126K
Project Manager
$161K
Sales
$442K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$148K
Solution Architect
$179K

Data Architect

Technical Writer
$139K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Warner Bros. Discovery, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Warner Bros. Discovery is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $442,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Warner Bros. Discovery is $165,140.

