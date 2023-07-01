← Company Directory
Wanda Inc
Top Insights
    About

    Wanda Health is a company that provides healthcare providers and payers with a platform that uses artificial intelligence, remote patient monitoring, and patient adherence features to detect potential adverse events in patients with various diseases. By identifying these events up to seven days in advance, the platform helps providers intervene quickly and improve patient outcomes. Wanda Health has been developed through multiple clinical trials and holds several patents. The company is based in Seattle and is supported by NetScientific PLC.

    wandahealth.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

