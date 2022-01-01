← Company Directory
WalkMe
Work Here? Claim Your Company

WalkMe Salaries

WalkMe's salary ranges from $41,392 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $291,288 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WalkMe. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $67.9K
Customer Success
$189K
Data Analyst
$89.6K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Legal
$87.5K
Management Consultant
$126K
Marketing
$110K
Project Manager
$99.5K
Sales
$291K
Sales Engineer
$195K
Software Engineering Manager
$117K
Solution Architect
$41.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WalkMe is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $291,288. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WalkMe is $110,445.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WalkMe

Related Companies

  • Inovalon
  • Elbit Systems
  • SAP
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources