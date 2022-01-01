← Company Directory
Vistaprint
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Vistaprint Salaries

Vistaprint's salary ranges from $17,585 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst in India at the low-end to $328,300 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vistaprint. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
Median $78.6K
Business Analyst
$102K
Customer Service
$26.2K
Data Analyst
$106K
Financial Analyst
$17.6K
Human Resources
$23.7K
Marketing
$144K
Marketing Operations
$86.9K
Product Designer
$98.9K
Product Manager
$249K
Software Engineer
$83.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$328K
Solution Architect
$144K
Technical Program Manager
$104K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Vistaprint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vistaprint is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $328,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vistaprint is $100,703.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vistaprint

Related Companies

  • Ellucian
  • Americaneagle.com
  • Digital River
  • Collective[i]
  • Planview
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources