Vistaprint
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Vistaprint Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Spain at Vistaprint totals €60.4K per year for PR2. The median yearly compensation in Spain package totals €61.4K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vistaprint's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/6/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PR1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
PR2
Software Engineer II
€60.4K
€60.4K
€0
€0
PR3
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
PR4
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Vistaprint, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vistaprint in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €114,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vistaprint for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €61,373.

