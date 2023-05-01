← Company Directory
Vir Biotechnology
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vir Biotechnology that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company that develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab for COVID-19, VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for hepatitis B, VIR-2482 for influenza A, and VIR-1111 for HIV prevention. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Gilead Sciences. It is headquartered in San Francisco and was incorporated in 2016.

    http://www.vir.bio
    Website
    2016
    Year Founded
    576
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vir Biotechnology

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources