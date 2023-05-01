← Company Directory
Veza
Top Insights
    • About

    Veza is a data authorization platform for hybrid, multi-cloud environments that enables organizations to manage and control access to data. They offer an identity-first approach to security, addressing critical business needs such as access governance, data lake security, cloud entitlements, and privileged access. Veza is trusted by global enterprises like Blackstone, ASAPP, and Choice Hotels. Founded in 2020, Veza is headquartered in Los Gatos, California and is funded by top venture capital firms.

    veza.com
    Website
    2020
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources