Versiti is a blood health organization that aims to serve people's urgent need for life-saving healthcare by integrating scientific innovation, medicine, and service. They conduct groundbreaking research in areas like cellular therapies, oncology, and genomics to advance personalized medicine. As a partnership of blood centers, they are committed to building deep relationships with donors and becoming the partner of choice for hospitals everywhere. Their dedication to service and safety enables them to transform into a beacon of hope, care, and innovation in the communities they serve.