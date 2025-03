Venus Concept Inc. is a medical technology company that develops and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related services. Their product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms such as Venus Legacy, Venus Versa, Venus Viva, Venus Fiore, Venus Bliss, Venus Glow, NeoGraft, Venus Velocity, Venus Epileve, and ARTAS iX. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and operates internationally.